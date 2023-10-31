 BJP Speaks About Welfare: Bhupendra
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said the BJP always speaks about development and about ending poverty. The party’s second important campaign is women’s empowerment, he said at a meeting with party workers in the Sagauni area. Singh addressed party workers’ meeting at Sagoni, Bijri and Ranjwans. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to encourage the party workers to visit each house and tell the people about the development work done by the BJP government.

The BJP is working for the welfare of women, he said, adding that their welfare will maintain a balance in the society. The government is providing the benefits of welfare schemes to each person because the poor have neither any caste nor any religion, Singh said. He cited the examples PM Awas Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ladli Behna Yojna, Crop Insurance scheme and others. The people of Khurai constituency belong to his family and he is the head, Singh said.

68 people take BJP membership

Gadholi Jagir: Sixty-eight people belonging to the Ahirwar and Adiwasi communities took membership of the BJP in the presence of Bhupendra Singh.

