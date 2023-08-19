BJP Planning Riots In MP On Pattern On Nuh: Diggy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning riots in Madhya Pradesh on the pattern of Nuh in Haryana. Singh made the statement at a conference of lawyers on Saturday.

They are getting ready to engineer riots in the state the way they did in Nuh, Singh said, adding that the ruling party knows the people are angry with it, and corruption is at its peak in the state. Singh made the allegation at a time when the assembly election is near.

The senior Congress leader made many allegations against the government previously, but his claim, that the ruling party is planning to engineer riots in the state, has sparked sensation in political circles.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said Digvijay Singh did not have any work.

He is known as ‘nonsense value’ in the Congress, and his only work is to raise controversial issues, Sharma said.

Singh should speak about welfare of the poor, Sharma said, adding that he had left the state in a pitiable condition, and the BJP made it one of the progressive regions in the country.

According to Sharma, the BJP does politics of development, and is going to polls on the basis of its works.

Singh has been spreading such canards for a long time, Sharma added.

Peace in state after Khargone riots

There is peace and harmony in the state after the communal riots on Ramnavami last year. Khandwa, Ujjain and Indore are such places in the state where communal tension builds up any time.

Nevertheless, there has not been any communal tension in the state during the past one year.

