 BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Spend Night In Ujjain On September 17; Will Attend Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple Early Morning
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BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Spend Night In Ujjain On September 17; Will Attend Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple Early Morning

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will spend the night of September 17 in Ujjain and attend Bhasma Aarti the following morning as part of his revised Madhya Pradesh itinerary. He will also launch SVAMITVA registrations from Indore and attend events at Ramghat. The planned cheetah release at Gandhi Sagar has been cancelled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Spend Night In Ujjain On September 17; Will Attend Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple Early Morning
BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Spend Night In Ujjain On September 17; Will Attend Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple Early Morning | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national president Nitin Nabin will spend the night in Ujjain. The party has made some changes in the itinerary of Nabin's trip to Madhya Pradesh.

Now, he will spend the night on September 17 and participate in Bhashmarati the next morning.

Releasing a cheetah in Gandhi Sagar Reserved Forest, Mandsaur, which remained part of his schedule, has been cancelled.

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He will launch registration under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme from Indore.

He will participate in two events, 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' and Bhajan Sandhya, at Ramghat.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state president, Hemant Khandelwal, made efforts to invite Nabin to MP. The BJP has geared up to welcome him.

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