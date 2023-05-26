BJP MPs have not done any work, are hiding from people: Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 28 MPs elected on BJP ticket are hiding from people because in the past four years they have done nothing for the people of the state, said former chief minister Kamal Nath to media persons in Paraswara of district Balaghat, on Thursday.

The ex-CM was on a tour of the district and took the meeting of the party workers related to preparations for the Assembly elections, going to be held at the end of the year.

He also claimed that the BJP and their people's representatives have been exposed during the party’s Vikas Yatra at 160 places.

He attacked the state government and alleged that they are trying to mislead the people by giving one or the other temptation.

He claimed that the Congress party organisation is constantly in contact with the public and people of the state have understood that they have been cheated in the past years.

Read Also Bhopal: NTCA forms Cheetah project steering committee