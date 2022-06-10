BJP MP Pragya Thakur backs Nupur Sharma, 'We bear your attacks, you have issues when your history is exposed'

Pragya SIngh Thakur | Free Press Journal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apparently defying BJP top brass diktat reportedly issued for party leaders of avoiding religious comments, party firebrand Bhopal Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur here on Friday extended support to Nupur Sharma over her recent statement.

The tenets of Sanatan Dharma are often attacked and we wholeheartedly accept them but you (read Muslims) have a problem when we expose yours, said the sadhvi who often lands in a soup with her candid and inflammatory takes.

Early on Thursday evening, Thakur had posted a cryptic take on the matter on twitter. “If uttering the truth is a crime, then I am for sure a rebel. Jai Hindutva, Jai Sanatan (sic).” “There (at Gyanvapi), was a Shiva temple and if anyone calls it a fountain, then its wrong,” said Thakur on Friday. Not naming Nupur Sharma, the sadhvi said, “If you expose us, we accept it by heart but you have problems when we try exposing you, which means you have a tainted past.”

Asked to comment on threats issued to Nupur Sharma’s life, the MP candidly claimed that schismatics (vidharmis) have this history of making movies on our detieis, making a mockery of them and when we oppose, threats are issued. She called it a community mentality. Kamlesh Tiwari had utter truth and he was eliminated.

It’s Bharat which belongs to Hindus and Sanatan dharma will prevail here and we will ensure it does, affirmed the sadhvi.

“I am talking about statements issued against our deities so we back our side and anyone could fall into this issue,” said Thakur not naming Sharma despite several queries from the media.