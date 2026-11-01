BJP MP Janardan Mishra Cleans Toilet Seat For 'Reel' In MP’s Rewa; VIDEO Goes Viral |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Janardan Mishra has once again found himself in the social media spotlight, but this time, it is not because of a political speech or parliamentary debate. Instead, a toilet seat has become the centre of attention after a video showing the Rewa parliamentarian cleaning it with his bare hands went viral.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Mishra personally cleaning a toilet seat. The unusual act has sparked discussions, with claims emerging that the MP carried out the cleaning exercise to create a social media reel.

While politicians usually grab headlines through speeches, rallies and political controversies, Mishra's latest viral appearance has brought an everyday cleaning task into the spotlight.

In the circulating clip, the BJP parliamentarian can be seen cleaning the toilet seat himself rather than leaving the task to sanitation workers.

The video has drawn attention due to claims that the cleaning exercise was performed specifically for a social media reel. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the recording and its purpose have not been independently verified.

The clip has nevertheless become a talking point, adding another unusual chapter to the parliamentarian's public appearances.

Interestingly, Mishra is no stranger to such activities. The Rewa MP has previously made headlines for personally cleaning toilets during cleanliness initiatives.

His involvement in sanitation-related activities has attracted public attention on several occasions, making the latest video another widely discussed moment.

The viral clip has once again placed the BJP leader in the spotlight, with the cleaning exercise becoming a subject of online conversation.

Whether it was a cleanliness message or content intended for social media, the video has certainly succeeded in drawing attention. However, claims about its purpose remain unconfirmed.