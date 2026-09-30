Armed Gang Attacks Odisha Police Team, Frees NDPS Suspect On MP’s Rewa-Sidhi Border; No Cops Injured | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An armed gang attacked an Odisha Police team and freed an NDPS Act suspect being taken from Cuttack to Rewa for a court hearing on Tuesday. The eight-member police team was carrying AK-47s, pistols and other weapons but could not use them as the attack unfolded swiftly, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Chhuhia Valley on the Rewa-Sidhi border.

The assailants arrived in four vehicles and surrounded the police vehicle carrying suspect Aditya Mishra. They blocked the vehicle and attacked the police team.

The attackers sprayed chilli spray into the eyes of police personnel, temporarily incapacitating them. The windows of the Odisha Police vehicle were shattered and one of its tyres was hit by a bullet.

The sudden attack left the police team unable to use its weapons. No police personnel were reported injured.

After freeing Mishra, the assailants fled towards Maihar.

Mishra had been arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was being taken to a Rewa court for a hearing.

Sidhi superintendent of police Santosh Kori reached the spot after receiving information about the attack.

Teams have been sent from nearby police stations to arrest the criminals, he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage along the route and questioning local residents for leads.