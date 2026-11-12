 BJP MP Janardan Mishra Apologises For 'Nashe' Remarks On Farmers After Facing Criticism | VIDEO
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BJP MP Janardan Mishra Apologises For 'Nashe' Remarks On Farmers After Facing Criticism | VIDEO

BJP MP Janardan Mishra apologised after his remarks about farmers sparked widespread criticism. In a viral video, he claimed farmers worked for only 3 months and spent the remaining 9 months indulging in leisure activities. Farmers' organisations and Congress criticised his statement. Mishra claimed his remarks were distorted and said he never intended to hurt farmers' sentiments or insult them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
BJP MP Janardan Mishra Apologises For 'Nashe' Remarks On Farmers After Facing Criticism | VIDEO
BJP MP Janardan Mishra Apologises For Remarks On Farmers After Facing Criticism | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after his controversial remarks about farmers drew widespread criticism, BJP MP Janardan Mishra apologised on Wednesday, claiming that his comments had been distorted and that he never intended to insult farmers.

The controversy erupted after a video of Mishra's speech during a Govardhan Puja programme in Mauganj district on Monday went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Mishra was heard saying that farmers work for only three months a year and spend the remaining nine months playing cards, consuming gutka, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.

His remarks drew criticism from farmers' organisations and the Congress.

The National Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh demanded a public apology from the BJP MP. Some farmers also approached the police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Mishra Says His Remarks Were Distorted

In a video released on Wednesday, Mishra clarified that he had visited a gaushala in Mauganj for Govardhan Puja, where he discussed farmers' problems and village development.

He said he belonged to a farming family and understood the difficulties faced by farmers, including financial hardships and agricultural challenges.

"I am also from a farming family. I understand the difficulties of farming, the problems of farmers and their requirements," Mishra said.

He added, "On Nov 9, I visited Akri Gaushala in Mauganj district for Govardhan Puja. Farmers were present there, and I discussed their problems, losses and gains with them. However, some words inadvertently slipped out, which hurt the farmers' sentiments. I had no such intention."

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BJP MP Apologises To Farmers

Mishra claimed that his speech had been presented in a distorted manner. However, he acknowledged that his words might have hurt farmers.

"If any farmer brothers have been hurt by my statement or speech, which has been presented in a distorted manner, I apologise for that," he said.

He maintained that he had no intention of insulting farmers or causing them mental distress.

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