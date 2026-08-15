BJP MLA Stages 'Dharna' In MP's Rewa, Demands Collector’s Visit Over Public Grievances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from the Sirmaur Assembly constituency, Divyaraj Singh, staged a protest at the Jawa Janpad office on Friday evening, expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the local administration and alleged delays in resolving public grievances.

The protest followed the MLA’s visit to the area as part of the Tiranga Yatra, during which he reportedly came across several issues and received complaints from local residents. He subsequently sought responses from officials present at the spot. Dissatisfied with their replies, the MLA, along with his supporters, sat on a dharna at the CFTI building.

The MLA demanded that Collector Narendra Suryavanshi personally visit Jawa and assess the situation on the ground. He also sought action from the administration on four key issues.

The MLA also demanded the replacement of the SDM and CEO, alleging that the two officials were not taking public grievances seriously and that several matters had remained pending for a long time.

Later that night, Collector Narendra Suryavanshi reached the protest site and held discussions with the MLA over his demands. The MLA reiterated that the collector should personally visit the area, assess the ground situation and issue necessary directions to the concerned officials.