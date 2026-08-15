DRI Drug Crackdown: Five Arrested With Methamphetamine Worth ₹7.10 Crore In Bhopal, Noida | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested five drug peddlers, including four Nigerians and one Indian, in two operations and has seized 8.6 kg of banned drug methamphetamine worth Rs 7.10 crore from a New Delhi-Bengaluru-based train, from Bhopal railway station, and from Noida, said officials here on Friday.

Police have arrested two women and three men in the case.

Acting on specific intelligence that a female drug trafficker travelling by train from New Delhi to Bengaluru would be carrying drugs in her baggage, officers of the DRI identified and intercepted the drug trafficker at Bhopal Junction railway station on August 11.

A thorough examination of her trolley bag led to discovery of a concealed cavity. Six neatly packed plastic packets covered securely with brown tape were found inside the cavity of the black trolley bag.

The packets contained white-coloured crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine (amphetamine-type substance) by the NDPS field-testing kit.

The recovered six packets containing crystalline methamphetamine were seized and the drug trafficker was arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act.

Follow-up operation

Simultaneous search operation was conducted by DRI and CBN officers in Greater Noida to nab the suppliers of this consignment.

On seeing DRI officers, the Nigerian drug traffickers tried to escape by jumping through the window but were successfully nabbed after hot pursuit on foot by DRI and CBN officers.

Detailed search led to recovery of 2.242 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, 50 gm of cocaine and 25 gm of ganja (cannabis). Four Nigerian drug traffickers were arrested in this operation.

The swift operation has resulted in breaking of a foreign syndicate involved in drug trafficking by recruiting Indian citizens.