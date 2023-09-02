BJP Leaders Flags Off Chariot Of Five Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leaders flagged off the chariots of five Jan Ashirwad yatra being taken out in the state. After performing the poojan, they flagged off the chariots in the simple programme held at the BJP office in Bhopal.

Senior BJP leaders included State Convenor of BJP Election Management Committee Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister and state co election in charge Ashwani Vaishnaw, State BJP State President VD Sharma, former State President of Gujarat Jitu Vaghani etc.

The chariots were decorated with flowers. Notably, BJP is taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra from five places of state to seek the blessings of people and to garner their support in the upcoming assembly election. It has been almost a tradition in BJP to take out Jan Ashirwad Yatra before the onset of assembly elections. Through them, it also tries to consolidate its position among the masses.

BJP leaders flagged off the Jan Ashiwad Yatra with the chanting of slogans “ Abki Baar Phir BJP Sarkar,”. They said Modi and Shivraj governments are working for the welfare of people and before the starting of assembly election, party put forward the accounts of works before the people and seek the blessings. They hoped that Jan Ashiward Yatra will be successful in their objective and will become a milestone in the victory of the party.

The suggestion box has been named as “Amrit Kaal ki Akansha”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chohuan, Union Minister cum Election Management Committee State Coordinator Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma etc inaugurated a suggestion box meant to seek suggestions from people in preparation of the party's manifesto. The suggestion box has been named as “ Amrit Kaal ki Akansha,”.

