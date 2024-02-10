BJP Government Surviving On Loan: Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is not cutting its coat according to cloth and so it is surviving on loan, said Congress MLA Bala Bachchan while participating in the debate on the second supplementary budget of Rs 30,265 crore, which was passed in the state Assembly on Friday.

The Congress MLAs attacked state government on its financial condition. They alleged that the government was taking loans but not informing them about their repayment. Finance minister Jagdish Devda said that the supplementary budget was tabled to run the welfare schemes.

He added that money would be spent on CM Krishak Mitra Yojana, CM Air Ambulance Yojana, PM Jan Man Yojana (prepared for tribal area to develop basic infrastructure) in addition to CM Milk Production Scheme, establish PM College of Excellence, start air connectivity at religious places etc.

Replying to a question in the Assembly raised by deputy leader of Opposition Hemant Katare, Devda said state government had spent 64% of the budget of 2023 and 2024.

Earlier, Katare had raised the question about the use of the supplementary budget. “The state government has used only Rs1.88 lakh crore and the government is still having Rs 1.37 lakh crore, which is about 43%. This amount will be spent till the financial year ends on March 31. Then, why the budget was brought,” Katare demanded to know.

The Congress MLAs demanded adequate funds for development of their areas. They alleged that BJP MLAs were asked to prepare development proposals worth Rs 15 crore but this information was not given to Congress MLAs.