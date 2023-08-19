BJP Fully In Poll Mode: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said BJP was fully prepared for Assembly elections, which it would win a huge mandate. BJP will bag all 29 Lok Sabha seats in state during the next general elections.

“BJP has entered the electoral fray. It is completely into it,” he said while taking a jibe at Congress party over announcement of the candidates. “Congress was saying that it would declare their candidates’ list a year or six months before the elections. But BJP has declared its candidates. Our candidates are now in the field,” he added.

Interacting with media here on Friday, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bhopal on August 20 to release the report card, the works done by state government so far.

The saffron party had declared candidates on 39 Assembly seats on Thursday, leaving Congress surprised.

Chouhan said Vikas Parv was being celebrated in the state. On August 22, Learn and Scheme will be launched.

Many schemes like Ladli Bahna Yojana are already implemented in the state. “Congress is worried seeing our preparation. Congress is in frustration, that's why they are making allegations. But the love and blessings we are getting from public is amazing and unprecedented. Huge crowd thronged Jan Darshan. Many yatras are also about to start. Congress is upset seeing all this,” Chouhan added.