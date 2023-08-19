 BJP Fully In Poll Mode: CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Fully In Poll Mode: CM

BJP Fully In Poll Mode: CM

BJP will bag all 29 Lok Sabha seats in state during the next general elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said BJP was fully prepared for Assembly elections, which it would win a huge mandate. BJP will bag all 29 Lok Sabha seats in state during the next general elections.

“BJP has entered the electoral fray. It is completely into it,” he said while taking a jibe at Congress party over announcement of the candidates. “Congress was saying that it would declare their candidates’ list a year or six months before the elections. But BJP has declared its candidates. Our candidates are now in the field,” he added.

Interacting with media here on Friday, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bhopal on August 20 to release the report card, the works done by state government so far.

The saffron party had declared candidates on 39 Assembly seats on Thursday, leaving Congress surprised.

Chouhan said Vikas Parv was being celebrated in the state. On August 22, Learn and Scheme will be launched.

Many schemes like Ladli Bahna Yojana are already implemented in the state. “Congress is worried seeing our preparation. Congress is in frustration, that's why they are making allegations. But the love and blessings we are getting from public is amazing and unprecedented. Huge crowd thronged Jan Darshan. Many yatras are also about to start. Congress is upset seeing all this,” Chouhan added.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Youth Helps 10 Ft Python Cross Road After Stopping Traffic On Budni-Bhopal Highway
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

Bhopal: BMHRC Places ICD On 65-Yr-Old Patient With VT Condition

Bhopal: BMHRC Places ICD On 65-Yr-Old Patient With VT Condition

Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ List Likely After Fortnight

Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ List Likely After Fortnight

Bhopal Metro: Trial Run Between Subash Nagar Depot & Rani Kamlapati Rly Stn

Bhopal Metro: Trial Run Between Subash Nagar Depot & Rani Kamlapati Rly Stn

Partial Revival Of Monsoon: Light Rain In City after gap of 10 days

Partial Revival Of Monsoon: Light Rain In City after gap of 10 days