BJP Alleges ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Event In Indore Was Scripted, Claims Congress Functionaries, NSUI Members Presented As Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP alleged that the Congress brought its own party functionaries and NSUI members on stage as students during Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Indore.

During the event in Indore on Saturday, Gandhi had invited several young participants on stage and interacted with them directly.

Following the programme, the BJP posted the details of three participants on its social media platforms, claiming that they were associated with the Congress and its student wing NSUI.

BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari alleged that the event was not a genuine representation of students’ voices but a scripted political fraud staged by the Congress. Kothari also demanded that state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar should apologise for misleading the public.

The programme focused on key issues affecting young people, including education, jobs, unemployment, paper leaks and competitive exams. During the interaction, students got an opportunity to directly raise their concerns and questions with Rahul Gandhi. The event was part of Rahul Gandhi’s one-day visit to Indore. He arrived in the city earlier on Saturday and reached the event venue in the evening.

Several visuals from the venue show a large number of people gathered for the programme, with the ground appearing packed as the event gets underway.