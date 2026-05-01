Bizarre! Two Sisters Express Desire To Exchange Husbands At MP High Court

Bizarre! 2 Real Sisters Decide To Exchange Husbands In Gwalior, High Court Grants Permission | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A surprising case came before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in its Gwalior bench, where two real sisters expressed the desire of exchanging their husbands.

The unusual matter not only shocked the court but has become the talk of the town in Gwalior.

According to information, the case started as one of ‘kidnapping,’ however, it turned into a usual family dispute during court proceedings.

The case began when a man from Datia filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging that his wife and daughter had been kidnapped by his sister's-in-law husband Mayaram. The court ordered the police to present the woman.

However, when the woman was presented at the court, she gave an unexpected statement.

During the hearing, she told the court that she was ‘never’ kidnapped. She said she was living with Mayaram on her own will and had already filed for divorce from her husband.

The situation became even more unusual when Mayaram’s wife did not object. Instead, she told the court that she had no problem if her elder sister wanted to live with her husband.

She also expressed her wish to live with her brother-in-law.

Sister unhappy with respective husbands

As the hearing proceeded, both women told the court that they were unhappy in their current marriages and wanted to start a new life by mutually exchanging partners. It was also noted that both women have children.

After hearing the statements, the court observed that both women are adults and are making decisions by their own choice.

It ruled that the case does not involve kidnapping and is a personal family matter, not a criminal issue.

On this basis, the court dismissed the habeas corpus petition.