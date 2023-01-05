e-Paper Get App
Biting cold continues in Madhya Pradesh

Biting cold continues in Madhya Pradesh

Nowgaon freezes at 2.8 degree celsius, Datia shivers at 3.5 degree celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Cold wave continues in Madhya Pradesh |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold continued to paralyses normal life in Madhya Pradesh. Nowgaon freezed at 2.8 degree Celsius on Thursday. Similarly, Datia recorded 3.5 degree Celsius and Khajuraho recorded 4.0 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 4.4 degree Celsius.

Guna recorded 5.2 degree Celsius and Rajgarh recorded 5.4 degree Celsius. Ratlam recorded 6.2 degree Celsius. Sagar recorded 6.4 degree Celsius and Satna recorded 6.8 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.4 degree Celsius and Indore recorded 8.4 degree Celsius. According to the meteorological department, the trend of biting cold will continue due to clear sky and icy wind.

