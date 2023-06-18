Biparjoy Impact: MP Braces for Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds In Multiple Districts Including Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The "Biparjoy" cyclone, which wreaked havoc in Gujarat and Rajasthan, is anticipated to affect Madhya Pradesh starting from Sunday. Around 25 districts, including Gwalior, Bhopal, and Ujjain, are likely to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall. The regions adjacent to Rajasthan may also witness downpours.

Bhopal is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on the 20th and 21st of June. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature may range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior-Chambal region is among the areas expected to receive intense rainfall. Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Rewa-Satna are also likely to witness rainfall on the 20th and 21st of June.

According to senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey, the state will see an increase in rainfall activity starting from Sunday due to the impact of the cyclone in western Madhya Pradesh. This weather pattern is expected to continue until the 21st of June. The rainfall will be lower on the 18th and 19th of June but will intensify on the 20th and 21st. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Rewa-Satna will also experience rainfall on the 20th and 21st of June.

The regions affected by the cyclone, as per the Meteorological Department, include Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions. Consequently, areas such as Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Shyopurkalan, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Agra, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch are expected to receive rainfall.

The cyclone has already impacted Rajasthan, leading to a change in weather conditions since Saturday. Several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, experienced a drop in daytime temperatures. Clouds covered the skies in Bhopal throughout the day. On Saturday, Sidhi recorded the highest temperature, reaching 42.6 degrees Celsius. Most cities observed daytime temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius.