 Biomedical Waste Found Outside Bhopal’s BMHRC, 2 Housekeeping Supervisors Sacked After ₹50,000 BMC Fine
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Biomedical Waste Found Outside Bhopal’s BMHRC, 2 Housekeeping Supervisors Sacked After ₹50,000 BMC Fine

Two housekeeping supervisors at Bhopal’s BMHRC were dismissed after biomedical waste was found in a container outside the institute’s main gate during a BMC inspection. The housekeeping agency paid the ₹50,000 civic fine. BMHRC has now ordered tighter monitoring, improved waste segregation and stricter disposal protocols to prevent recurrence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Biomedical Waste Found Outside Bhopal’s BMHRC, 2 Housekeeping Supervisors Sacked After ₹50,000 BMC Fine
Biomedical Waste Found Outside Bhopal’s BMHRC, 2 Housekeeping Supervisors Sacked After ₹50,000 BMC Fine | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on BMHRC over biomedical waste, two housekeeping supervisors were dismissed.

It came to light on Monday that some biomedical waste was found in a waste container placed outside the main gate of BMHRC during an inspection by the BMC.

The BMHRC administration summoned the housekeeping agency, sought an explanation and issued instructions for necessary action.

Subsequently, the housekeeping agency terminated the services of the two supervisors involved with immediate effect. The housekeeping agency has also paid the Rs 50,000 fine.

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The BMHRC administration has directed the housekeeping agency to further tighten monitoring systems and waste segregation processes to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Relevant staff members are also being issued necessary guidelines regarding the proper segregation and disposal of biomedical waste.

Additionally, general waste containers will be placed at designated locations within the institute premises, and monitoring arrangements for them will be further strengthened.

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