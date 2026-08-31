Bhopal Municipal Corporation Resumes Sealing Drive Against Commercial Stores In Residential Areas; Traders Block Roads | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between traders and Bhopal Municipal Corporation workers on Monday during a sealing drive against commercial establishments operating in residential areas on Monday.

The argument between the two sides turned heated, with traders raising objections to the action. They later tryied to block roads in protest.

The situation became tense as the municipal teams reached different areas of the city to seal commercial establishments being run from residential locations.

A video shows, some traders opposing the action and getting into heated arguments with municipal workers.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Following the dispute, some traders came onto the roads and tried to block traffic. The police were called to the spot and moved the traders away from the roads, allowing traffic movement to resume.

The incident took place as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation resumed its sealing drive on Monday. The civic body had pasted final 24-hour notices on shops on Saturday, asking traders to close their establishments.

Following the notices, traders in Gautam Nagar and some other areas had voluntarily shut their shops. The corporation has also been asking traders to close their businesses themselves before the sealing teams take action.

Officials said that if traders voluntarily close their establishments, the municipal team will record the situation through a panchnama. After this, the establishment cannot be reopened without permission from the court.

A similar drive was carried out in the last week of July, when several shops between Arera Colony and Bawadiya Kalan were closed. However, many of the shops reopened the next day.

Six teams with over 50 officials

For Monday’s action, the corporation formed six teams comprising 56 officials and employees. Each team includes a team in-charge, assistant team in-charge, zonal officer, ward in-charge, encroachment officer, technical officer and sub-engineer or building inspector.

The action is being carried out under the supervision of the concerned zonal officer.

The corporation also sought police support from Misrod, Habibganj, Ratibad, Kohefiza, Govindpura, Aishbagh, Kolar, Talaiya, Kotwali, Shahjahanabad and Gautam Nagar police stations.

Traders Warned

Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said traders who voluntarily close their businesses before the sealing action will have the status recorded by the municipal team through a panchnama.

She said such establishments cannot be reopened without court permission. The civic body has also warned traders against restarting commercial activities in residential areas and keeping goods outside their shops.