Bhopal Municipal Corporation Set To Shut Down 130 Properties Over Commercial Activities In Residential Areas | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After issuing 8,264 notices over commercial activities in residential areas, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to resume field action against around 130 properties from today.

Despite the Supreme Court's order for sealing action, the establishments were served final 24-hour notices on Sunday and will face shutdown action only if commercial operations continue.

The move follows the apex court's directions to continue enforcement against establishments violating land-use and occupancy norms, despite the state government's committee examining the issue.

Around 150 BMC employees will be deployed across the six constituencies, with police personnel from 11 police stations assisting the teams. Nearly 200 police personnel are expected to be involved.

In the first phase, BMC teams will target hotels, restaurants, gyms, factories, godowns, pubs and bars, marriage halls and showrooms operating in residential areas.

Anand Soni, president of the 10 Number Traders' Federation, said traders would voluntarily keep their establishments closed but would protest if civic teams take sealing action despite compliance.

'Shut down' instead of 'seal'?

BMC's earlier compliance report claimed nearly 100 establishments had been closed, though only two were actually sealed. The distinction between voluntary closure and sealing had raised questions over the corporation's reporting.

Interestingly, BMC's building permission department has instructed officials to use the term shut down instead of seal.

Residents have alleged that the corporation may again count voluntary closures as enforcement action in its next compliance report.

Official statement

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said operators were first given 10 days to rectify violations. As they failed to do so, 24-hour notices were issued, and action will follow if commercial activity continues after the deadline.