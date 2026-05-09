Bike-Borne Looters Strike Repeatedly In Gwalior, Accused Still Untraced

Outside Gangs Behind Repeated Loot Incidents In Gwalior, Police Yet To Trace Accused | AI-Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A series of loot incidents allegedly carried out by criminals arriving from outside the city has emerged as a major challenge for the police in Gwalior. Despite three incidents being reported within 12 days, police have so far only managed to identify the escape routes used by the accused and have not arrested any suspects.

According to police sources, at least two of the incidents were carried out by the same gang, while the modus operandi used in the third case was also similar. Investigators suspect the accused enters the city, commits the crime and immediately flees through highway routes before police can establish barricades.

Officials said all three incidents indicate that the accused used city exit points and highways to escape. However, no concrete strategy has yet been implemented to seal the city borders or strengthen checks at entry and exit points.

On April 26, bike-borne miscreants allegedly carried out two loot incidents within 17 minutes in a three-kilometre radius. In both cases, the accused were riding a black motorcycle.

The first incident took place outside Rajwada Palace in the Bahodapur area, where the uncle of a groom was robbed while walking ahead of a wedding procession. The accused allegedly snatched a bag containing nearly Rs 95,000.

Shortly afterwards, another loot was reported outside Patel Barat Ghar, where miscreants targeted Jogendra Singh Tomar, father of the groom, and fled with a bag containing Rs 50,000 and wedding ornaments.

Police recovered CCTV footage from both locations, but the accused remains untraced.

Bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a gold chain

In another case reported from the Maharajpura area, bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing around two-and-a-half tolas from Durga Shrivas while she was travelling to Morena with her brother.

Police registered FIRs in all cases and are examining CCTV footage. Residents and former police officials have stressed the need for strict checking at city borders and highway points to prevent such crimes.

Residents and local observers have stressed the need for strict checking at city entry and exit points, saying such gangs continue to target the city due to a lack of consistent surveillance and barricading.