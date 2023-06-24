Bicharpur: Mini Brazil In MP Where Football Is A Religion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bicharpur is a nondescript forested tribal village in Shahdol district. Yet, it has earned a name for producing footballers. Since every house there has a footballer, it is called the mini Brazil of Madhya Pradesh.

The village has produced 45 national footballers. There goes a saying in village - A child is born with a football attached to his legs. The village is home to Gond and Baiga tribe.

It all began when Raees Ahmad, a coach who was training railway team, saw powerful kicks of tribal kids. As he realised that tribal children, who hailed from financially weak families, will not be able to travel to railway playground in Shahdol, he started going to Bicharpur in the evening to train tribal kids. Rest is history.

Two kids from Bicharpur, Yash Baiga and Anidev Singh, aged four and five, respectively, will be among 100 footballers who will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27. They are the youngest footballers to meet Modi.

At present, Raees Ahmad is now additional director (sports) in school education department in Shahdol division.

Later, Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajeev Sharma spotted the talent in Bicharpur and thought of spreading football in Shahdol district. The sport has become popular in Shahdol district in last two years.

The national players of Bicharpur are now certified football coaches, and they are training new talent in Shahdol division.

"There were many girls and boys who could have been a part of the Indian squad if they had received the kind of help and training that these kids are receiving now. Now, every kid that comes to the ground is aspiring to represent state and country one day," said Bicharpur resident and national footballer Anil Singh Gond.

Anil is the fourth generation football player in his family. His son is following his footsteps.