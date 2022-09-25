Bhopal:Zygomatic implants help man chew food after 18 months; patients jaw was removed due to black fungus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 18 months after the upper jaw was removed due to black fungus, the dental department of AIIMS, Bhopal has revived it with zygomatic implants. AIIMS has claimed that this is the first case in the state, in which teeth damaged due to black fungus were successfully revived with zygomatic implants and prosthesis.

In March 2021, a resident of Bhopal, was diagnosed with black fungus due to which his upper jaw (maxillary bone on both sides) had rotten, and all the upper teeth were destroyed. He was operated upon at AIIMS and his upper jaw had to be removed. His life was saved but he lost his upper jaw and the teeth.

The man was facing a lot of difficulty in eating and so he again consulted AIIMS where the doctors advised him to go for placement of upper jaw and teeth with zygomatic implants.

The patient underwent 2 hours of surgery of zygomatic implants. A few days later, the work of implanting the prosthesis of the teeth over the zygomatic implants was done. The procedure took over a week. The doctors then made the patient fit to eat by using prosthetics. Now after around the one-and-a-half-year, the man is able to properly chew his food.

Quiz contest: Department of pediatrics, AIIMS Bhopal organised a quiz on childhood cancer for nursing staff and postgraduate medical students (hybrid mode) which saw participation from all across the country. In Nursing Quiz, Bhagwan Swaroop Meena bagged first prize, Shikha Tripathi and KM Nilma bagged 2nd and 3rd place. In PG Quiz, Dr Pooja P from AIIMS Bhopal bagged the first prize, Dr Sravani from Rainbow Children Hospital, Hyderabad bagged 2nd and Dr Harish Kadari from AIIMS Bhopal 3rd place .

Read Also Bhopal: Rapid Action Team constituted for lumpy virus treatment