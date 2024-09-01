Bhopal's Shivam Pandey Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors

Shivam Pandey From Bhopal Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivam Pandey, an artist from Bhopal, has played a role in a Kannada film produced in collaboration with Holywood. The film ‘My Hero’, which was partly shot in Maheshwar, is currently running in theatres. Shivam has played an important character of the secretary of the owner of an NGO and also worked as an Assistant Director of the film.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Avinash Vijaykumar. The main cast includes French-American actor Djilali Rez Kallah, Vaidik Kaushal, Ankita Amar, Dattatreya, Prakash Belwadi, Eric Roberts, and others.

The film's story deals with the themes of caste and racism in an innovative way. Shivam says, "This film connects two real events from different eras and places, showcasing the emotional relationship between a grandfather and his grandson as they deal with caste discrimination and racism." The film goes beyond the boundaries of caste, religion, and community to explore the human mind.

Shivam has previously worked as an Assistant Director in several films and web series, including "Shukradosh", "Bau-Chare-Ishq", "Happy", "Love on Air", "Showstopper", and "Online 24x7". He has also worked with renowned actors like Zeenat Aman, Zarina Wahab, Puneet Issar, Rakesh Bedi, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, and others.

Shivam's journey from Bhopal to Hollywood began with theatre in Bhopal's "Young's Theater Group". He then learned the craft of filmmaking from director Sarfraz Hasan and worked as an Assistant director to understand the crafts of filmmaking. He started with short films, then moved to web series, ad films, feature films, and eventually made his way to Kannada & Hollywood.

Shivam comes from a non-film background and hails from Satna district. He has made a name for himself through his hard work and dedication.