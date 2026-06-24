Bhopal’s Ishan Mangal Secures AIR 15 In CA Intermediate Exam, Says Consistency Is The Key |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Ishan Mangal has emerged among the top performers in the CA Intermediate examination, securing All India Rank 15 and earning recognition for his consistent academic excellence.

Following announcement of the results, Ishan attributed his success to regular study, a precise strategy and consistency.

He said he prepared with a clear plan immediately after the CA Foundation results were declared, dividing the nine-month preparation period into distinct phases.

During the initial four months, he completed all subjects of Group 2 as well as Taxation. He then began preparing for Group 1 subjects alongside revision. In the final two and a half months, he focused exclusively on revision.

Mnemonics helped tackle Taxation

According to Ishan, Taxation initially seemed difficult, but repeated revision helped him gain a strong understanding. To simplify Audit, he used mnemonics provided by his teachers.

He said he relied on self-study while attending classes for conceptual clarity. He studied for 9 to 10 hours daily, increasing it to nearly 12 hours in the month leading up to the exam.

He added that he did not take up any new topics in the final month, focusing only on revision and solving practice questions.

Abstained from social media

Ishan stayed away from social media platforms like Instagram, while using WhatsApp and YouTube in a limited manner for routine needs.

He advises students to study daily regardless of motivation and to stick to a single set of study materials and a specific teacher instead of switching between multiple sources.

A consistent topper

Ishan has a strong academic record, having secured 97.8% in Class 12 and a state rank in the CA Foundation exam. His father, Mukesh Mangal, works in the finance sector, while his mother, Jyoti Mangal, is a homemaker.