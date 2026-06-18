Gita, Guitar And Stand-Up Comedy Help CA Toppers Beat Exam Stress In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From reading the Bhagwad Gita to playing the guitar and watching performances of stand-up comedians, the high-scorers in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final exam from the city adopted different means to keep stress at bay. Most of them have cleared the exam in their first attempt and plan to join the corporate sector.

Free Press talked with top scorers and here is what they said: Used AI chatbots

The son of a CA father, Harsh Sharma said that he never expected AIR 120, though his family and friends were sure he would do very well. He did target-based study, devoting around 10 hours every day to studies.

He said he extensively used AI chatbots for preparation. Reading books on philosophy and watching Sarabhai vs Sarabhai before going to bed were his stress busters. He plans to take up a job. He runs his own YouTube channel. Knowledge is not free. It requires you to pay attention, was his success mantra, he said.

Talking with loved ones

Disha Rajpal, who scored 382 of 600 marks, said that this year s question papers were out of the box and particularly tough, and she was not expecting to even pass, let alone score high. She attended online tutorials and devoted 10-12 hours every day to studies.Talking with loved ones and reading the Bhagwad Gita were her stress busters. Her father is a businessman and her mother is a teacher. She wants to join the corporate sector. One day at a time, was her success mantra, she said.

Played guitar

Consistency was the success mantra of Shivangi Goel, who scored 350 of 600 marks. She was expecting to clear the exam, though she had not done well in one paper. She had taken a six-month leave from her office for preparation and devoted 10 hours every day to self-study. Playing guitar and talking with her parents were her stress busters. She plans to do an MBA. Her father is the principal of the polytechnic college at Vidisha and her mother is a homemaker.

Stand-up comic shows

Ayush Chaudhary, who scored 333/600, is the son of a farmer and a homemaker. He was just hoping to clear the examination and was not expecting a high score.Taking a five-month break from his internship, he studied for 12-14 hours every day. Listening to motivational songs and watching stand-up comedy videos were his stress busters, he said.