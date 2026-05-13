Baking, Listening To Songs, Reading Novels, Practising Dance: How CBSE Toppers Burn Stress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The top scorers in the CBSE Class 12 examinations from the city want to pursue different careers in different fields, from medicine and engineering to civil services, financial analysis and chartered accountancy.

Most of them said that consistency is what brought them success. To burn stress, some took walks, others read novels or listened to songs, while still others baked cakes and bread.

Excerpts:

No duration, just target

I was expecting slightly lower score. I am glad I got 98.8%. Consistency is the key to success. You need to put in some time every day. I had no fixed duration for studying. I just set a target and studied till I met it. If it took two hours, okay. If it took eight, fine. I am a Bharatnatyam dancer and am also into writing. These two were my stress busters.

Nitya Berdia, Humanities, 98.8%

Baking to burn stress

I was expecting 99% but I am happy with what I have got. I devoted around one hour every day to self-study initially and about three hours when exams drew closer. I did not attend any coaching classes. I was also active on Instagram. My success mantra was consistency and my stress buster was baking.

Surabhi Gupta, Humanities, 98.2%

Playing badminton to burn stress

I was expecting 95% plus and I am extremely happy with my result. Consistency is my success mantra. I also treated my pre-board like a board exam. I didn t join any coaching. I focused on self-study and I used to devote four hours daily to it. I used to take a walk and play badminton to burn stress.

Paras Khadakkar, 98.4%, Commerce

A Little Life

Most days, I studied for 5-6 hours. I feel that more than how many hours you study, what matters is that you study every single day. Watching reels and painting were my stress busters. I also read novels. A Little Life by American writer Hanya Yanagihara is the latest novel I have read.

Prisha Khosla, PCB, 97%

Online games, YouTube

The results are in keeping with my expectations. Barring some days, I used to spend around 3-4 hours with books every day. To burn stress, I used to go for a walk or play online games. I also used to watch videos on YouTube.

Aviral Jain, 96,6%, PCM

Never give up

I was expecting 97% marks. I used to devote 6-8 hours every day to self-study. Never give up is my success mantra. When I was tired of studies, I used to listen to Bollywood songs, I was on Instagram but I deleted my account when the exams were round the corner.

Hirva Patel, Commerce, 97.6%