Bhopal's Famous Khedapati Hanuman Temple To Be Redevloped As Hanuman Lok Corridor Worth ₹100 Crore; Rajasthan's White Marble To Be Used

Bhopal Temple To Be Developed Into Shri Khedapati Hanuman Lok Corridor Worth ₹100 Crore | X / Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Shri Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Bhopal is being redeveloped into a grand corridor at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

The temple is located in the Chhola area of Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the ongoing construction work on Wednesday and said the project would be developed across 21 acres with Rajasthan's white marble and traditional Nagar-style architecture.

Sarang said the main aim of the corridor is to provide devotees with a smoother, safer and more organised darshan experience.

He directed officials to preserve the original structure and religious character of the old sanctum while expanding the surrounding temple area.

यह कॉरिडोर केवल एक निर्माण कार्य नहीं बल्कि आस्था, संस्कृति और विकास को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प है। शीघ्र ही यह दिव्य एवं भव्य धाम लाखों श्रद्धालुओं को समर्पित होगा और भोपाल की धार्मिक एवं सांस्कृतिक पहचान को नई गरिमा प्रदान करेगा। pic.twitter.com/y1Cb0HhDQP — विश्वास कैलाश सारंग (@VishvasSarang) July 15, 2026

Local residents, traders to be protected from construction inconvenience

The minister instructed construction agencies to prepare detailed designs and a phased action plan to complete the project within the deadline. He also stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of construction.

Sarang said special care should be taken to ensure that devotees, local residents and traders do not face unnecessary inconvenience during the construction work.

He directed officials to minimise displacement and make timely arrangements to maintain smooth traffic movement.

The project will include a grand corridor showcasing scenes from Sundarkand, offering devotees a spiritual and cultural experience.

Complex to consist of modern facilities

The temple complex will also be equipped with modern facilities, including improved darshan arrangements, a visitor gallery, infrastructure for public events, modern parking, wider roads and other civic amenities.

The open structure of Dussehra Maidan will be preserved, while modern facilities will be developed there for public programmes.

Calling the project a blend of faith, culture and modern development, Sarang said Shri Khedapati Hanuman Lok Corridor would strengthen Bhopal’s religious and cultural identity.

He added that the project would become a major centre for religious tourism and a new landmark of the state capital after completion.