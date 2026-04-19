CM Mohan Yadav Unveils ‘Parashuram–Krishna Lok’ Plan At MP's Janapav Kuti; ₹17.5 Crore Project Announced |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the sacred Janapav Kuti, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development of a ₹17.50 crore ‘Shri Parashuram–Shri Krishna Lok’, aimed at promoting spiritual tourism and cultural heritage.

Project Layout |

The announcement was made during the Prakatotsav of Lord Parashuram, where the Yadav performed puja and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yadav stated that the entire life of Lord Parashuram—from his very birth onwards—serves as a source of immense pride for everyone, embodying the core values ​​of faith, reverence, trust, tradition, and culture.

He also spoke about Parashuram’s role in shaping legendary figures such as Bhishma, Dronacharya and Karna, calling him a “Mahaguru” in Indian tradition.

The Chief Minister further linked the site to episodes from Lord Krishna’s life, stating that divine blessings associated with Lord Parashuram played a role in key mythological events.

Rivers: The Arteries of Mother Earth

CM Yadav noted that this region also serves as the source of seven and a half rivers: the Chambal, Gambhir, Choral, Ajnar, Karam, Dhamni, Nakheri, and Sumra. He said, "I urge the district administration to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the rejuvenation of the Gambhir and Ajnar rivers in this area. The catchment and flow basin of the Gambhir River extends over a stretch of approximately 100 kilometers."

"The Ken-Betwa project is being implemented for the Bundelkhand region, while the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal scheme is being executed for the Malwa and Rajasthan regions. These projects will provide drinking water for farmers, water for irrigation, and water for industrial use. Furthermore, they will also facilitate the generation of electricity." He added.

"God Will Not Forgive the Congress"

Yadav took a dig on the opposition and said, "It's sheer shamelessness with which the Congress party disregarded the rights of mothers and sisters. Their leaders were laughing with utter audacity. It is with deep regret that I must state that the opposition snatched away the rights that were about to be granted to half of the country's population."

Read Also MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Phase Of Development Work In Jamsawli Hanuman Lok

Budget of ₹17.41 cr

The proposed 'Shri Parashuram-Shri Krishna Lok' is envisioned as a spiritual and cultural hub, currently being developed at a cost of ₹17.41 crore with the objective of presenting the lives and philosophies.

Its primary aim is to establish this site as a premier destination for spiritual tourism and cultural engagement. The museum to be established within this complex will serve to showcase the profound mythological significance associated with these deities.

The announcement marks another step in the state’s push to promote religious tourism and integrate cultural sites into its development model.