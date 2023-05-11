Bhopal's Aishwary Pratap Tomar only shooter from MP to qualify for ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Olympic shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was selected for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan. He is the only shooter from Madhya Pradesh to qualify for the ongoing World Championship.

The world tournament started from May 8 and will continue till May 15.

Recently, in the ISSF Bhopal World Cup, Tomar failed to maintain his golden streak and missed out on a medal as he secured fourth place. However, the five-time gold medalist Tomar is again all set to shoot for gold in 50-Metre rifle 3- position event in the ongoing Baku World Cup on May 13.

Even when Tomar lost a medal in the home range, the crowd didn’t lose faith in him as they cheered "Aishwarya Dada, you are our hero", during his match.

After the game, when the Free Press questioned Aishwary, "What went wrong?" he responded, "Shooting is unpredictable I tried my best.".

After Tomar's performance, a representative commented, "The strain of competing at home always takes a toll on an athlete's performance. Sometimes it helps you succeed; frequently, it depletes you.

Aishwary is currently ranked number 4 in the 50-metre rifle 3-position men's event. He will represent the country in the same event at the upcoming ISSF World Cup.