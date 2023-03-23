Meet Shooting World Cup gold medalist Sarabjot, who was once denied permission to pursue shooting

Shooting Star Sarabjot Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Who would believe, Sarabjot Singh-- who once was denied to even pursue shooting by his father due to the 'expensive' sport it is, will win gold for India in Shooting World Cup.

Sarabjot-- a farmer's son, recalling his initial days, told Free Press, " When I first told my father that I want to pursue my career in shooting, he straight away said No, saying it was very expensive. But my school director had faith in me and he convinced my father. And now, I thank god, my father got convinced!"

Notably, Sarabjot--also a 'back-bencher' in his school days-- as he says, holds world ranking 16 in 10m Air Pistol Men with several international golds in his kit. Yet he says, "It's not the medals that make an athlete, but the discipline and consistency."

Outside shooting range, this Punjabi boy enjoys gedi (drive) with his friends. After winning several medals in junior cups and World championships, on Wednesday-- Sarabjot won his first gold in senior category in Shooting World Cup ongoing at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy .

'Anything for India'

When asked about his struggle and experience so far as a sportsman, Singh replied, "Winning medal for the country is the biggest dream of an athlete. And fulfilling this dream requires sacrifice. We sacrifice basic pleasures of our teenage days like--normal college life, school life, friends, and what not. However, winning for the country is a priceless reward and no cost is too much for this."

'The back-bencher who would always disturb class'

Asked why he chose shooting, Singh said, "I was never good at academics In fact, I was one of the back-benchers who would disturb the whole class. I never liked studying; my parents even told me to follow the Punjabi trend, prepare for a language exam, and settle abroad. But I was sure about shooting, I always wanted to do something for my country. "