Shooting World Cup: Hungary's Denes is not limited to shooting range, she takes it to street and fights for LGBTQ

Eszter Denez |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Her rifle shoots for gold, silver and bronze but her heart beats for a rainbow! She won a gold in 10M Rifle in 2021 World Championship, and she hopes to repeat the history on Sunday--Day 5 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup --but in Women's 50M 3 Positions match.

While most of the shooters' lives revolve around the range, Hungary's Eszter Denes takes to street to fight for human rights. Talking to Free Press, Denes said, "I believe in fighting for human rights and nature conservation. My idea of life is simple--sustainable and happy."

When asked about the status of LGBTQ community in Hungary, the Hungarian shooter said, "LGBTQ is legal in my country. The government is neutral. But, we still don’t have same-sex marriage rights there."

Denes is not just a part of the LGBTQ community; she also actively fights for the rights of the suppressed community. She participates in rallies and takes a stand against the wrongdoer.

It would be fair to say Denes is more than a shooter. She is a work citizen.

"My stand on LGBTQ issues is very clear. I am a supporter and a part of the community. I don’t like putting any labels on things, but I’d say I fall in love with people and their souls, not their gender. I go to pride parades, community meetups, strikes, and protests whenever the government does not favour us," Denes said with a dedication in her voice.

When asked about the challenges she face during shooting, she said, "Mastering to control your mind in shooting is one of the hardest things a shooter has to do. I have been shooting for ten years, and I am still working on it."

On the shooting infrastructure and facilities in Hungary, she said, We don’t have government- run shooting academies there, but we do have private clubs where we can shoot. If we do good, they also help us financially. Also, our Federations help us too."

The nature-lover concluded the interview, appealing everyone around the world to minimise the use of plastic.