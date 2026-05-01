Bhopal's 45-Year-Old Rapido Driver Hangs Self Amid Pressure To Repay Home Loan

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Rapido driver allegedly hanged himself to death under loan pressure in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Friday.

However, no suicide note was found from the scene and the exact cause of the incident can only be revealed after a detailed investigation.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Kolar area of Bhopal on Wednesday around 10 pm.

It is said the driver was being troubled by debt and constant pressure from lenders.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Uttam Singh Chauhan, originally from Narsinghgarh.

He was living in rented accommodation at Bhopal's Kolar for the past 10 months and was working as a Rapido driver.

According to his wife, Uttam Singh had taken a loan of around ₹15 lakh to build a house in Narsinghgarh.

After this, the family’s financial condition worsened. He was struggling to pay the monthly instalments, and several EMIs were getting bounced.

She said he was under constant stress due to recovery pressure from the finance company and other lenders.

No suicide note found

Police said no suicide note was found at the spot, and further action will be taken after recording statements from the family. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The deceased has two sons, who were not at home at the time of the incident as they were out for work. His wife had gone for a medical check-up.

When she returned home, she repeatedly called out, but got no response. She then informed her sons and, with the help of neighbours, broke open the door.

Inside, they found Uttam Singh hanging.

Police are continuing the investigation into the case.