34-Year-Old Driver Clicks His Picture With Noose Around Neck, Sends It To Brother, Then Hangs Self Near Shahpura Lake In Bhopal

Representative image | PTI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man hanged himself from a tree in Bhopal. The reasons behind the suicide have not yet been ascertained.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Shahpura Lake in Bhopal.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Kamlesh Yadav, son of Bhagwandas Yadav, who was a resident of Chunabhatti. He worked as a driver and was addicted to alcohol. Under the influence of alcohol, he frequently got into arguments with his family members and neighbors.

On Wednesday evening, after reaching the vicinity of Shahpura Lake, the young man fashioned a noose from a tree. He placed the noose around his neck, took a photograph, and sent the image to his elder brother.

His brother attempted to reason with him, but shortly thereafter, news of Kamlesh's death reached the family.

Following the post-mortem examination on Thursday, the body was handed over to the family members.

The police state that the exact cause of death remains unclear; an inquest report has been registered, and an investigation into the case is underway.

41-Year-Old Trader Found Hanging At Shop; Probe On

A similar case of hanging was reported as a grocery trader was found hanging in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. He allegedly hung himself in his shop.

His body was found early Sunday morning. As no suicide note was found, the reason behind the suicide is still unclear. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Umesh Kumar Khatri (41), son of Hemant Kumar Khatri, lived in Neelkanth Colony near Shiv Mandir in Bairagarh.