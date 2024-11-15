 Bhopal's 19-Year-Old Youth Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train Shortly After Posting Intimate Reel With Girl On Instagram, Dies
Bhopal's 19-Year-Old Youth Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train Shortly After Posting Intimate Reel With Girl On Instagram, Dies

Police suspect that the victim ended his life due to love affair, however no suicide note has been recovered.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth allegedly jumped in front of a speeding train and died on the Bhadbhada railway line in Bhopal. Before committing suicide on Thursday, the youth uploaded an intimate reel with a girl on his Instagram account.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Valmiki (19), resident of Kurwai district Vidisha. His face and body was mutilated and his family could identify him by a tatoo on his hand.

Police suspect that the victim ended his life due to love affair. The matter is also being investigated from all other angles. No suicide note has been recovered.

According to information, Vikas uploaded an intimate video with the girl on his Instagram account. He then informed his aunt's son, Rambabu Valmiki that he would return soon after meeting a friend living in Sukhi Sewaniya but he didn't return. The family members got tensed and searched for him at nearby places but couldn't get any information. They then went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, the police got the information around 8.30 pm on Thursday that a body was found on Bhadbhada railway track. It was reported that a line man saw his body and informed about the same to the police. The police also inspected the site where no suicide note was found.

The police then showed the image of the dead body to his family members. They then identified him on the basis of a tattoo on his hand. The police suspected that there was a possibility of suicide due to a love affair.

The police have registered a case in the police station and started the investigation. Further details would only be disclosed after the post-mortem is being conducted on the body.

Notably, he was living near the Kokta Hanuman temple and was working in a printing press in Kanhasaiya.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

