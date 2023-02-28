e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal:Amit Shah to visit Nath’s bastion in Chhindwara on March 19

Bhopal:Amit Shah to visit Nath’s bastion in Chhindwara on March 19

Union Home Minister to visit state every month till elections

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sounded the election bugle in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to trip the state every month till the elections.

He is visiting Satna on February 24 when he will have a night halt. He is visiting Chhindwara on March 19 to take part at a party workers’ meeting.

Shah will also take part in an event of tribal people. He plans to assess the preparations for elections.

He will visit those places where the BJP is on a sticky wicket.

The Congress won all the seven seats in Chhindwara. President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath has begun to make a strategy for these seats.

The BJP is also making plans for those seats which the Congress won in the last assembly elections.

Besides Shah, the party’s national president JP Nadda is getting ready to visit the election-bound states. Nadda will stay in the state, so that he may keep an eye on the poll preparations. The party’s central leadership has decided to take the state poll preparations into their hands. The central leaders will make a strategy by holding meeting with the state leaders. According to party’s state president VD Sharma, poll preparations have begun.

Campaign for Booth Vistaraks is being restarted and the central leaders will continue to visit the state, he said.

Central leadership conducts survey in MP: The BJP’s central leadership conducted an election survey in MP and in other poll-bound states and is making a strategy on the grounds of the survey.

According to sources, the party will focus on those constituencies where it is weak.

Read Also
Bhopal: State sees growth in meat output, poultry farms contributing 41%, says MP Economic Survey
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shivraj government to celebrate completion of 3 years in power

Bhopal: Shivraj government to celebrate completion of 3 years in power

Two-day concert Layapravah begins: Dance by Taiwan, South Korean artistes mesmerise audience

Two-day concert Layapravah begins: Dance by Taiwan, South Korean artistes mesmerise audience

Investors’ Summit: Out of 13,388 proposals 762 implemented

Investors’ Summit: Out of 13,388 proposals 762 implemented

MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh economy records 16.4% growth after Covid-19

MP Economic Survey 2022-23: Madhya Pradesh economy records 16.4% growth after Covid-19

Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday

Bhopal: Budget 'worth' Rs 3 lakh crore to be presented on wednesday