Bhopal:Amit Shah to visit Nath’s bastion in Chhindwara on March 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sounded the election bugle in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to trip the state every month till the elections.

He is visiting Satna on February 24 when he will have a night halt. He is visiting Chhindwara on March 19 to take part at a party workers’ meeting.

Shah will also take part in an event of tribal people. He plans to assess the preparations for elections.

He will visit those places where the BJP is on a sticky wicket.

The Congress won all the seven seats in Chhindwara. President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath has begun to make a strategy for these seats.

The BJP is also making plans for those seats which the Congress won in the last assembly elections.

Besides Shah, the party’s national president JP Nadda is getting ready to visit the election-bound states. Nadda will stay in the state, so that he may keep an eye on the poll preparations. The party’s central leadership has decided to take the state poll preparations into their hands. The central leaders will make a strategy by holding meeting with the state leaders. According to party’s state president VD Sharma, poll preparations have begun.

Campaign for Booth Vistaraks is being restarted and the central leaders will continue to visit the state, he said.

Central leadership conducts survey in MP: The BJP’s central leadership conducted an election survey in MP and in other poll-bound states and is making a strategy on the grounds of the survey.

According to sources, the party will focus on those constituencies where it is weak.