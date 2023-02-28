Bhopal: State sees growth in meat output, poultry farms contributing 41%, says MP Economic Survey

representational pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state has recorded 9% growth in meat output which is higher than 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey.

The maximum contribution in meat production has been from poultry farms, which is 41%.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the House on Tuesday, says in terms of mother’s mortality rate during childbirth, MP is on top among five states across the country.

In every one lakh live births, the Mother Mortality Rate of the state is 173 deaths. The other states with high MMR include Uttar Pradesh (167), Chhattisgarh (137), Odisha (119) and Bihar (118)

The state’s health department claims in the Survey that in comparison to 2004-06 the MMR was 335. Now, it has dropped to 173.

MP is third position in milk output: As far as milk output goes, MP is on the third position in production in the country. In 2019-20, 171.09 lakh tonnes of milk were produced, which was increased to 179.99 lakh tonnes in 2020-21.

MGNREGA work: Under the MGNREGA programme, around 46.19 lakh families are registered. They are given employment. Under the scheme, a family can get 100 days’ employment in a year. But the government has been able to provide 100-day jobs to only 56,114 families , which is less than one per cent of total families.

Ground water table depleting: The Central Ground Water Board has found the ground water table in the state is depleting every year.The drop is identified from 2013. In that year, 34.16 BCM water was present but it dropped to 33.38 BCM in 2020. In 2022, it further dropped to 32.58 BCM.

ST students studying abroad: For the Schedule Tribe students, the government has launched a scheme so that they may study abroad. In 2020-21, only two students got the benefit of the scheme. The scheme is planned for 50 students in a year. The state government provides financial assistance to those who are preparing for the MP Public Service Commission and qualifying the examinations.In 2021-22, the government provided benefits to 217 students and gave Rs 79.80 lakh. In 2022-23, an amount of Rs 95.70 lakh, out of the allocation of Rs 1 crore, was given to them.

