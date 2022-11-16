Bhopal:19-year-old pursuing career in stand-up comedy ends life

Picture for representation

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old struggling stand-up comedian hanged himself to death on Tuesday evening, said Piplani police. Investigating officer Manoj Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday told media that Jai Prakash Ahirwar, a resident of C-sector Indrapuri, hanged himself from ceiling fan in his home. Jai, a native of Dewas had taken up a rented accommodation in Bhopal and shared it with a friend.

Jai, a BCA dropout was not much interested in the studies as he wanted to make his career in stand-up comedy. He had performed in many programmes also.

His roommate Rudra Kumar told police that on Tuesday when he reached the room around 9.30 pm, he found Jai hanging. He called the neighbours and they brought him down. Jai was rushed to AIIMS, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

The matter was reported to the police. On Wednesday after the post-mortem the body was handed over to the family members for the last rites.

The police said they have not found any suicide note, however they have seized Jai’s mobile phone. Further investigations are underway