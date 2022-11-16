Bhopal:Man, parents booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police have booked a man and his parents in a case of allegedly subjecting his wife to mental torture and abetment of her suicide over dowry demand.

SDOP, KK Verma told media that on November 7, a 26-year-old Deepika Sahu had committed had hanged herself to death at her home. The police have registered a case under section 304-B, 498-A of IPC and sections of Dowry Act 3/ 4 against Deepika husband Satyendra Sahu, his father Kushilal and mother Ushabai.

Deepika got married to Satyendra two years ago. The woman, a mother of a year-old boy, lad left a suicide note narrating her agony. The woman in the note had stated that she was asked to bring Rs 5 lakh dowry from her parents. The situation of the parents was not financially sound and so they were unable to meet demands of her in-laws. In her suicide note, Deepika had stated that her mother in-law would taunt her for leading a luxurious life which she did not see at her parent’s home.

Whenever she brought up the matter before her husband, he would ask her to keep quiet. Unable to take the mental torture anymore, the woman hanged herself to death.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks report on death of two brothers in pond