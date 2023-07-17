Bhopal: Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Begins 'Aajat Ghar' & 'Achchhe Ghar Ki Ladki' Staged | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day drama festival YuvaAnunad began with Aajat Ghar and Achchhe Ghar Ki Ladki at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

The fest was part of a drama workshop organised by Rang Madhyam, Bhopal. Written by Rameshwar Prem and directed by Mainul Ali Siddiqui, the play highlights caste discrimination.

It was presented by Rang Madhyam, Bhopal. The play begins with an incident that happened during a sudden riot in the fair where two unknown persons escape from the riot and take shelter in an unknown house to save their lives.

As soon as they enter the house, both want to find out each other's caste. Both the persons are afraid that if they happen to be people of different castes then either of them may kill someone. And they wait for the people of their caste to come.

Meanwhile, both also cooperate with each other in between and somehow find an opportunity to get out of the house safely. Another play, Achchhe Ghar ki Ladki, written and directed by Shefali was staged.

The play revolves around a 16 -year- old girl. She is being trained to become Achchhe Ghar ki Bahu instead of a doctor, engineer. The story depicts how society ends the scope of thinking and cuts those wings that fly. It was presented by Rang Aangan Welfare Foundation