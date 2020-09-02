Bhopal youths welcome Centre’s move to ban more Chinese apps including PUBG

BHOPAL: Youths in the city have welcomed the Centre's decision to ban 188 Chinese mobile apps, including the very popular PUBG. They said that the ban was in the interest of the country and especially its youth.

The ministry of electronics and IT, on Wednesday, banned 118 more Chinese apps after banning 59 apps in the first round. The new apps include PUBG, and apps from the stables of Baidu, Tencent and Xiaomi.

Research scholar and joint general secretary of MP Hindi Sahitya Bharti, Shubham Chauhan said PUBJ was spoiling the youth. It had become an addiction. Games help us to keep away from depression and enhance our physical capacity but such apps cause depression and wastage of time, he said. “Yah ek Charas tha jiska aaj antim sanskar hua hai,” Chauhan said.

Social activist Shivam Mishra said now the participation of youths in educational activities will increase. And it will also help to promote Swadeshi apps, he said. An engineering student Prateek Rajavat said the decision was in favour of youths because the games like PUBG were affecting their mental and physical capacities. Children playing the games were becoming violent and mentally ill, he said.