e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

7-day ‘14th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme’ ends

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Based on G-20, Satish Gurjar and his team from Harda prepared a rangoli to give the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Walmi on Thursday.

The team which comprised 10 youths made the rangoli using 75 kg of grains in 12 hours. They used wheat, gram rice, lentils, beans, and Urad dal instead of colours. It was one of the major attractions of the event.

It was part of the concluding day of the seven-day 14th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Madhya in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 200 youths of 10 naxal-hit districts of five states across the country like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana took part in it.

Telangana, Odisha excel in folk dance, speech contests

Besides, a folk dance and speech competitions were held. Kandhamal, Odisha bagged first position whereas Telangana and Malkangiri, Odisha got the second and the third positions. Rasmita from Odisha, Amarjeet from Bihar and Rita from Jharkhand bagged the first, the second and the third positions respectively.

Read Also
Bhopal: BMC commissioner instructs for speedy completion of Bio CNG, NTPC plants
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Forest dept makes Raveena brand ambassador of herbal fair

Bhopal: Forest dept makes Raveena brand ambassador of herbal fair

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23: Dhrupad Vrind, Kuchipudi dance, plays held

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23: Dhrupad Vrind, Kuchipudi dance, plays held

Junior National Judo Championships 2022: SAI Bhopal judokas’ clinch 10 medals

Junior National Judo Championships 2022: SAI Bhopal judokas’ clinch 10 medals

Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Behind every winner is a strong team

6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Behind every winner is a strong team