Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Based on G-20, Satish Gurjar and his team from Harda prepared a rangoli to give the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Walmi on Thursday.

The team which comprised 10 youths made the rangoli using 75 kg of grains in 12 hours. They used wheat, gram rice, lentils, beans, and Urad dal instead of colours. It was one of the major attractions of the event.

It was part of the concluding day of the seven-day 14th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Madhya in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 200 youths of 10 naxal-hit districts of five states across the country like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana took part in it.

Telangana, Odisha excel in folk dance, speech contests

Besides, a folk dance and speech competitions were held. Kandhamal, Odisha bagged first position whereas Telangana and Malkangiri, Odisha got the second and the third positions. Rasmita from Odisha, Amarjeet from Bihar and Rita from Jharkhand bagged the first, the second and the third positions respectively.