Bhopal Youths Flout Traffic Rules As Five Ride Single Motorcycle, Perform Dangerous Stunt | VIDEO

Bhopal Youths Flout Traffic Rules As Five Ride Single Motorcycle, One Performs Dangerous Stunt | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video showing five young men riding a single motorcycle and performing a dangerous stunt on the streets of Bhopal has raised serious concerns over road safety and traffic rule violations. While four youths are seen sitting on the two-wheeler, another is spotted standing with both feet on the motorcycle's footrests as the vehicle moves along the road.

The youths appear unconcerned about the risks involved, openly flouting traffic regulations and endangering their own lives as well as those of other road users. Carrying five people on a motorcycle is a serious traffic violation and significantly increases the risk of losing balance.

The dangerous stunt could have caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle, potentially resulting in a serious accident. Such reckless behaviour on public roads also poses a threat to pedestrians and other motorists.

Reckless Stunt Raises Safety Concerns

The video highlights the risks associated with overcrowding motorcycles and performing stunts on public roads. According to traffic regulations, only two people, including the rider, are permitted on a motorcycle.

Carrying additional passengers and performing dangerous stunts constitute violations of traffic safety rules and may attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. It is not yet known whether Bhopal traffic police have identified the youths or initiated action against them.

The viral video has once again raised questions about reckless riding and the disregard for traffic rules on city roads.

60–70 Bikers Create Ruckus At Birthday Party In Bhopal Colony, Residents Allege Stunts And Reckless Riding

A group of around 60–70 bikers allegedly created a ruckus at Vivekanand Colony under the Katara Hills police station limits around 10.30 pm on Sunday, triggering panic among residents.

According to residents, the youths entered the residential colony riding their bikes at high speed. Some of them were allegedly seen performing stunts, raising safety concerns among residents.