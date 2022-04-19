Bhopal: Youth stabbed his sister-in-law over petty issue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth, preparing for NEET exam, stabbed his sister-in-law on a petty issue, in Shantinagar colony under the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station, Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

Police station in charge Arun Sharma told Free Press that around 6 pm on Monday, the accused Manoj Ahirwar killed her sister-in-law Kavita Ahirwar (25) wife of Gajraj Ahirwar with a sharp edge weapon.

In the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Manoj was preparing for the NEET exam and always remained involved in his studies. On the other hand his sister-in-law kept on teasing him over petty issues.

On Monday, the issue escalated and Manoj attacked her with a knife. He slit her throat, stabbed her stomach and also attacked her hand. The woman died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case under section 302 of IPC against Manoj. The police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, Sharma added.

