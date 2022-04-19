Bhopal: Repair roads before onset of monsoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): We must make efforts to get the highest star rating in the survey. Better implementation of infrastructure development works must be ensured in urban areas. We must make efforts to bring better results in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PM Street Vendors Scheme, said chief minister Chouhan while releasing the Rs 931.50 crore of the 15th Finance Commissionís for the financial year 2021-22 to the urban bodies of the state, here on Monday.

With a single click from Mantralaya, an amount of Rs 432.50 crore was transferred to million plus cities and Rs 499 crore to non-million plus cities of the state by the CM. The million plus population cities are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Chouhan said that most cities have done excellent work in revenue collection. This year, the civic bodies have got about 35 per cent more revenue than last year for which it deserves to be congratulated. Urban bodies and officers will be rewarded for their outstanding performance.

Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said that many achievements were made during last tenure under the leadership of chief minister.

Many important works have been done in the urban development sector. Madhya Pradesh is leading in many schemes in the country. An amount of Rs. 131.50 crore was released to million plus cities for air quality improvement and Rs 301 crore for drinking water, sewerage and sanitation. An amount of Rs 199.50 crore has been released to non-million plus cities for local development works and Rs 299.40 crore for sanitation, sewerage, drinking water and conservation.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:26 AM IST