Bhopal: Youth hit by speeding car succumbs to injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old youth, who was hit by a speeding car three days ago in Katara hills died during treatment on Wednesday, the police said.

SHO of Katara hills, BS Prajapati told Free Press that the youth who succumbed to his injuries has been identified as Shubham Gurjar (26), a private company employee.

SHO Prajapati said that the accident took place on Monday, near Nandbihar colony of Katara hills during the evening hours. Gurjar, was heading to his home on a bike when a recklessly-driven car hit him.

Gurjar had sustained grievous injuries in the accident, while the errant car driver sped away from the spot. Passersby rushed Gurjar to a private hospital. However, three days after the incident, Gurjar succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The police have registered a complaint against the car driver and have begun investigations. The CCTV footage of the area are being scanned to apprehend the accused, the SHO said.