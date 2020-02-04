Bhopal: Youth held for beaching security of Raja Bhoj Airport, admitted to hospital

BHOPAL: Yogesh Tripathi, who was arrested on beaching security of Raja Bhoj Airport, has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital on Tuesday after he clashed with police personnel during his police custody.
Due to consistent clashes with police, Yogesh sustained injuries. He is on five days police remand.
Injuries marks allegedly appeared on his body due to clashes. However, police stated that Yogesh was showing aggressive behavior so he has been admitted in Hamidia Hospital.
He had sneaked into the state hangar on Sunday evening, vandalised a parked helicopter and blocked a SpiceJet flight that was moving for takeoff.
SHO Tarun Bhati has been line attached and five other police personnel have been suspended for showing carelessness in performing the duties.
CSP Lokesh Sinha said, “Yogesh showed aggressive behavior in custody. Police men overpowered him and admitted in Hamidia Hospital for psychiatric treatment. He is mentally upset so he frequently start misbehaving with police men even in custody.”
MS Hamidia Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava said, “Yogesh has injuries marks on body. He has been administered medicines and he is undergoing medical treatment and is under observation.”
