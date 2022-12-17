Bhopal: Youth forced to climb transformer, dies, 4 booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police station staff have booked four youths in connection with a murder on Saturday. A 21-year-old man was electrocuted and he died while undergoing treatment. Victim's sister made a video in which the names of the four accused were revealed, according police officials.

According to police, Anil Dhanak had liquor with Akram, Aslam, Vishal and Bittu on December 6 and later he was forced by the four persons to climb a DP transformer during which he received severe burn injuries.

During the treatment, his left hand had to be amputated as it was severely infected.

After the preliminary investigation, the police registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC and started further investigation, SHO Nishatpura Rupesh Dubey said. Anil died during course of treatment on Friday after which the four were booked for murder of Anil.