e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Youth forced to climb transformer, dies, 4 booked

Bhopal: Youth forced to climb transformer, dies, 4 booked

According to police, Anil Dhanak had liquor with Akram, Aslam, Vishal and Bittu on December 6 and later he was forced by the four persons to climb a DP transformer during which he received severe burn injuries

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police station staff have booked four youths in connection with a murder on Saturday. A 21-year-old man was electrocuted and he died while undergoing treatment. Victim's sister made a video in which the names of the four accused were revealed, according police officials.

According to police, Anil Dhanak had liquor with Akram, Aslam, Vishal and Bittu on December 6 and later he was forced by the four persons to climb a DP transformer during which he received severe burn injuries.

During the treatment, his left hand had to be amputated as it was severely infected.

After the preliminary investigation, the police registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC and started further investigation, SHO Nishatpura Rupesh Dubey said. Anil died during course of treatment on Friday after which the four were booked for murder of Anil.

Read Also
Bhopal: Construction of 6-lane road gains speed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy bag first spot in district-level Kho Kho in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy bag first spot in district-level Kho Kho in Dewas

Gond paintings on shoes: Adivasi artists up in arms

Gond paintings on shoes: Adivasi artists up in arms

Bhopal: Youth forced to climb transformer, dies, 4 booked

Bhopal: Youth forced to climb transformer, dies, 4 booked

Bhopal: Hanuman Chalisa recited 11,008 times, dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba

Bhopal: Hanuman Chalisa recited 11,008 times, dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba

Bhopal: Kamal Nath woos Pt Mishra, latter bats for RSS, Bajrang Dal

Bhopal: Kamal Nath woos Pt Mishra, latter bats for RSS, Bajrang Dal