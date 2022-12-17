Bhopal: Construction of 6-lane road gains speed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of 16-kilometre long concrete cement, six -lane road from Kolar Tiraha near Patrakar Colony to Golgaon Trisection, is being carried out on a war footing.

Construction has been started from both ends - Kolar Tiraha and Golgaon Tiraha. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had performed its bhoomi pujan on October 29, 2022. It has to be completed within 12 months before Assembly elections.

At Kolar Tiraha, guest house of irrigation department has been dismantled while from Golgaon Tiraha, electric pole shifting and leveling of ground has picked up. Old water supply pipe lines are being removed to acquire the land for six-lane road built at a total cost of Rs 233 crore.

Dividers, lighting, footpaths, hi-tech traffic monitor system, CCTV cameras etc will be part of the road that passes through Chuna Bhati, Sarva-Dharma, Mandakini, Bimakunj, Kanha Kunj, Nayapura, Lalita Nagar, Gehu Kheda.

Sanjiv Mishra, a member of traders’ association of Kolar, said, “Six-lane will not only benefit traders but will also ease traffic congestion. Traffic congestion was a big problem in Kolar.”

Construction company manager Sunil Haldar said, “It is a challenging job. We have to construct the roads within given space within stipulated frame of time.”

Additional District Magistrate Sandip Karkatta, who is looking after six-lane project, said, “Construction is on at a war footing in Kolar. There are teething problems like encroachments but we are handling it. Main issue is to meet the target. It has to be completed by 2023.”