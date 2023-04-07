Bhopal: Youth dies, 3 injured as car overturns on VIP Road

Accident site |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died and three of his friends sustained grievous injuries after their car overturned on VIP Road in early hours of Friday, Koh-e-fiza police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Koh-e-fiza police station Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the youth who died in the accident was Rohit Vaishnav (18), a student of class 10. He added that seven people including Rohit and his brother were inside the car when the accident occurred.

Three others sitting in the car were injured and were referred to hospital along with Rohit. The doctors declared Rohit brought dead. Rohit’s father told police that his friends had been asking his son to teach them driving. Rohit may be teaching them when accident took place.

SHO Sisodia said that they were coming from Retghat and were on way home in early hours of Friday, at about 4 am. As the car was speeding at high speed, it lost control on reaching VIP road and rammed into a divider, following which it overturned. At the time of acccident, Rohit was driving the vehicle.

Bhopal: A bike-borne man died on Thursday after his bike rammed into a trolley parked on road in Berasia, the police said. The police added that due to darkness, the man was unable to spot the trolley.

Investigating officer (IO) Ram Niwas Ojha said that the man who lost life in the accident had been identified as Narendra Patil (31) who was posted as an agriculture officer at a private bank in Bhopal.

He used to reside along with his family in Berasia. He was returning home on bike on Thursday at 7 pm. As soon as he reached Pipaliya village, his bike rammed into a trolley parked on the road, following which he sustained grievous injuries on his head. Locals rushed him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Patil is survived by wife and a 4-year-old daughter, Ojha said.

